Google Stadia App Lands on Play Store Days Ahead of November 19 Launch

Last month, Google revealed the date for the official launch of Stadia, its cloud gaming service. As announced, the Google Stadia app is scheduled to have a formal launch on November 19. However, days ahead of the launch, the service has now become available on the Android Play Store. While you can download it, you can't actually experience the service. Even players who have pre-ordered the Stadia Founders or Premiere Edition cannot use the app at the moment.

Upon opening the Stadia app, the user will see a screen promoting Destiny 2. This is expected to be one of the first games that will be offered to Stadia users. On clicking the “Get Started” link, one is redirected to the screen that says “Waking up the GPUs.” The app then asks for your Google account confirmation. Make sure you fill it correctly as you won't be able to change the settings later, after which, you will be asked to punch in your invite code. At the moment, no invite codes have been sent, making Stadia inaccessible beyond this point.

It is to be noted that Google’s Stadia app will be available on both Android and iOS. For Android phones, one needs to have a device that is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or above. Google Play-enabled Chromebooks cannot access the app as of yet. By no means will Stadia support these devices at launch. In fact, only Pixel phones and Chrome OS tablets will be supported initially. However, the app can still be used to purchase games and manage the account on other devices.

Post its launch on November 19, Google Stadia service will be available to users in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Finland. You can download the Stadia app from Google Play Store using the link.

