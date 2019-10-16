Take the pledge to vote

Google Stadia Arrives in November With Red Dead Redemption 2 & Mortal Kombat 11

Those with a Founders or Premier Pack will also have access to 'Destiny 2: The Collection' for free on their Google Stadia Pro at the launch.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Google Stadia Arrives in November With Red Dead Redemption 2 & Mortal Kombat 11
A visitor plays the cloud-gaming based 'Doom' at the stand of Google Stadia during the Video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, western Germany, on August 21, 2019. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Google's video game streaming service, Stadia, will launch for early access customers from November 19, with "Red Dead Redemption 2" and "Mortal Kombat 11" among day-one titles. When does Google Stadia launch? Officially announced in March 2019 after years of rumours and testing, it was scheduled to land in November 2019. Now, during the Made by Google '19 presentation, Google has set out a November 19 date for the service to launch. There's even a time of day: it's due to get going from 9 am PST. That's equivalent to 4 pm UTC, 5 PM BST, and 6 pm in Central Europe. Stadia is due to launch in 14 North American and European countries: Canada and the USA, and Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

However, although a free tier is planned for 2020, it's only available at launch for those that have purchased a $129 Founders Pack, unveiled in June 2019, or the near-identical Premiere Pack that replaced it three months later in September. Those packs, which both include a Wi-Fi Stadia gamepad controller, Chromecast Ultra dongle, and three months of Stadia Pro subscription, are being mailed out with the intention of arriving for November 19. The Founders Pack contains a limited edition colour controller and a spare three-month subscription for a friend.

Stadia Pro is expected to cost $9.99 (in the US) or thereabouts, a subscription price that includes access to around one free game a month: "Destiny 2: The Collection" will be that free game at launch. That puts it closer to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus ($9.99 per month, online gaming, two free games a month) than cloud gaming PlayStation 4 and PC service PlayStation Now ($9.99 per month, whole games library), Xbox's downloadable Xbox Game Pass ($9.99 per month, $14.99 with Xbox Live Gold, whole library, Xbox Studios games at launch) or the $4.99 Apple Arcade for iOS, iPad, tvOS and macOS hardware.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
