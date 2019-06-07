Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch

A couple of months back Google announced Stadia, its cloud-based gaming service, that would allow users to stream games onto their televisions, PCs, and smartphones without the requirement of expensive hardware. The company has opened up and revealed more information about the upcoming service.

Google has confirmed that the new service will be rolling out in November this year. It will be introduced in several countries including Belgium, Finland, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the USA. Stadia will be compatible with PCs running Chrome, TVs (Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller), and smartphones starting with the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a and 3a XL. The Stadia controller will be sold separately for $69 (Rs 4,800 approx) in Just Black, Clearly White, and Wasabi colours.

There are two service tiers, a paid ‘Pro’ version, and a free version. Stadia Base which is the free version will only be available in next year. The Pro tier offers up to 4K HDR at 60fps with 5.1 surround sound, of course, you need a 35Mbps connection for the best experience. The Base version will limit you to 1080p resolution and stereo sound.

Stadia Pro will be rolled out this year and to get your hands on the service, you need to shell out $129 (Rs 9,000 approx) for the Stadia Founder's Edition bundle. It can be pre-ordered from the Google Store and includes a Stadia controller (limited-edition Night Blue), a Chromecast Ultra, three-month subscription to Stadia Pro, access to Destiny 2: The Collection and a Buddy Pass that offers three months of Stadia Pro for your friend. The per month subscription to Stadia Pro costs $9.99 (Rs 700 approx), but here is the catch. The paid subscription doesn't include any games unless you opt for the bundle package. You will have to pay for every single game title that you want to play separately, be it the Pro or Base service tier.

What you do get with the Pro is ‘additional free games released regularly’ and ‘exclusive discounts on select game purchases.’ As of now Google has confirmed about 31 titles that will be available once the service begins. These include Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Doom Eternal, Doom (2016), Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Destiny 2, Get Packed, Grid, Metro Exodus, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Baldur’s Gate III, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Football Manager, Samurai Shodown, Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K, Borderlands 3, Gylt, Mortal Kombat 11, Darksiders Genesis, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, and The Crew.