Google Stadia Gets New Games: Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Borderlands 3 And Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Google has further expanded the number of games available on its cloud gaming service, Stadia. Three more games, RPG Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Borderlands 3 are going to be available on the platform this week.

Google made this announcement on Twitter, “Grab some new games to play across your favourite screens! Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint are available this week on Stadia.”

Stadia on its official website wrote, “More games are arriving on the Stadia store just in time for the holidays. Get set to pummel intergalactic enemies in planet-shaking fisticuffs, wander vast and chaotic wastelands in search of fortune and glory, and team up with friends to take down foes in tense special operation scenarios.” Here is a quick look at the details of the three new games:

1. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Gamers will have to battle their way through memorable moments from a beloved series in the innovative and colourful brawler. They have to relive the Dragon Ball story by time travelling and protecting iconic historic moments in the Dragon Ball universe. As a Time Patroller gain more power by learning new techniques and defeating rivals. The game can be played online with friends. Purchase Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is starting at 9 am.

2. Borderlands 3

In this game, a player will be able to manufacture mayhem with up to three other friends online. The game is available in three editions Standard, Deluxe and Super Deluxe. Borderlands 3 is currently available for a reduced price on Stadia.

3. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

This is a spec-ops action-adventure that sets you and your friends loose in a spectacular arena of an open-world co-op. The game which is available December 18 onwards will include Stream Connect, a feature that makes team coordination in Ghost Recon Breakpoint much easier.

There are three versions of the game namely, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition and Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition. The game is currently available at a reduced price on Sadia’s official website.

