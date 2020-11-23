Google Stadia Is Officially Coming to Apple iOS, But As a Web App

Google's cloud gaming service is finally coming to iOS, with the public testing scheduled to roll out in the coming weeks, the company announced. Google Stadia, however, is not coming to iOS as a standalone app and will instead be a progressive web app that will run on any mobile browser including Apple's own Safari. Microsoft also intends to launch its xCloud streaming service in a similar manner next year. Apart from Microsoft and Google, Nvidia has also made a beta web app version of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service available on iOS.

Google made the announcement as its cloud gaming service turned one. The announcement, made via the company Stadia Twitter handle, said that the first phase of iOS support is coming to Stadia. "Stay tuned for more," the tweet said. The company had launched Stadia on Google Play Store for Android devices last year itself. The reason behind companies like Google and Microsoft not bringing their cloud gaming platforms as a standalone app on iOS is due to Apple's restrictions on software that streams games to the iPhone and iPad. Although Apple has loosened its restrictions after much criticism, it still requires companies to submit individual games for App Store review.

As part of its one year anniversary, Google Stadia also announced its first slate of free-to-play games. Further, a State Share feature that allows players to share their points with viewers or followers on social media will be launching in January next year, alongside the release of Hitman 3. Google also shared that it has introduced more than 80 new titles in the past 12 months and plans to take that number to 135 by the end of 2020. The company also said that it has added more than 100 features to Google Stadia since its launch in November 2019.