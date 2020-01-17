Google Stadia Plans to Add Over 120 Games in 2020
Of these 120 games, 10 will be exclusively released only for Google Stadia users in the first half of the year.
Image for Representation
Just two months back, Google launched its cloud gaming service Stadia and did not receive a hearty reception. Now, the US-based tech giant is preparing a new roadmap for Stadia, with some additions and support. The cloud gaming service made an announcement about their latest developments in a blog post stating their future plans to lure more gamers to the platform.
The gaming service is coming up with over 120 games this year. Out of these, 10 games will be available only and exclusively on Stadia and will be rolled out in the first half of the year. Apart from the addition of games, users will also experience new features, which will be added to Stadia in the first quarter and throughout the year.
Google is also planning to add support for 4K gaming on the Web, along with support for additional Android Phones. In the near future, gamers will also be able to enjoy a wireless gaming experience on the web, using the Stadia controller. In the last two months, Stadia has already made several updates including the addition of games to the Stadia library, revamped all Chromecast Ultras, rolled out Google Assistant functionality and Achievements and others.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
- Shah Rukh Khan is a Proud Daddy as Son AbRam Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the Races
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- A Month After Seelampur-Jaffrabad Violence, Women Claim the Streets to Protest Against CAA