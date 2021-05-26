Google Starts Testing Its Long-Awaited Fuchsia OS on the Original Nest Hub

Google’s long-awaited Fuchsia OS is finally rolling out, though not on an Android phone, but its smart-home appliance, the first-gen Nest Hub. The open-source operating system has been in the works since at least 2016 and aims to meet the “needs of today’s growing ecosystem of connected devices." Even though the new OS replaces the existing Cast OS on Nest Hub, it does not bring any new features or look, 9to5Google reported. It means that all user-facing design elements and overall functionality and options of the smart display would remain the same as before. Currently, it appears to be in the Developer’s Preview stage, and the stable rollout may take some more time. More information is expected from Google soon.

Google officially released the Fuchsia OS‘ dedicated website in 2019; however, the platform barely highlights its consumer-specific features, even today. Google says that the OS is not a “science experiment" and is being developed to improve user experience on its products. Unlike Android and Chrome OS, which are Linux-based, Fuchsia OS is built from scratch and uses a new microkernel called Zircon. It supports a host of computer languages and runtimes including C++, Web, Rust, Go, Flutter, and Dart. In its current form, it is difficult to speculate the future of the Google Fuchsia OS, but it will likely take on Apple and Amazon’s Fire OS in the complete form.

You don’t ship a new operating system every day, but today is that day.— Petr Hosek (@petrh) May 25, 2021

Right now, there are no non-Apple systems that can offer a complete ecosystem of operating systems with tight integration for laptops, smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart speakers and televisions, and as a user, your best bet would lie in a combination of Microsoft’s Windows, Google’s Android/Wear OS and Amazon’s Fire OS for all gadgets combined. While compatibility between services has improved over the years, the seamlessness of the integration is still nowhere close to the kind of end-user experience that Apple manages to provide within its ecosystem. With Fuchsia, all that may soon change.

