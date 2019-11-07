Google Takes a U-Turn With Android Auto And Standalone App is Back
It is likely that once the Google Assistant driving mode finally rolls out, Android Auto for Phone Screens could also drive off into the sunset.
Image for Representation (File Photo)
With the recent Android 10 update, Google integrated the Android Auto functionality within the Android 10 operating system. That meant you could no longer see a separate Android Auto app in the application drawer on your Android phone. But that created a problem for users who did not have vehicles with infotainment systems that did not have the Android Auto functionality built-in. Google has finally taken a u-turn on the move to remove the Android Auto app and the separate app is back for Android phones. The app named Android Auto for Phone Screens is only compatible with smartphones that runAndroid 10. "This app lets you use Android Auto on your phone screen with a phone running Android 10. If you have Android 10 and an Android Auto compatible car, you can project to your car display without downloading this app. Simply plug in your phone to get started," the company noted recently.
Elaborating on the features, the company added, "Android Auto is your smart driving companion that helps you stay focused, connected, and entertained with the Google Assistant. With a simplified interface, large buttons, and powerful voice actions, Android Auto is designed to make it easier to use apps that you love from your phone while you're on the road.” Users can download the app from the Play Store. Android Auto app comes with an icon that is a bit different from the original one. Even though this Android Auto app is now available again, it is likely that once the Google Assistant driving mode finally rolls out, Android Auto for Phone Screens could also drive off into the sunset.
