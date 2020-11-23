Google Task Mate App That Lets Users Earn Money by Completing Tasks Is Now Being Tested in India

Google is testing its Task Mate app in India that lets users earn money in local currency for completing set tasks like "take a photo of the nearby restaurant, answer a survey," and more. According to the app's description on Google Play Store, users can choose tasks that interest them, and they can be completed at any time, from anywhere. However, the app is currently in beta form, and users can access it only via a referral code. The app is similar to the Google Opinion Rewards app that lets users earn Google Play credits after completing surveys.

The development was shared by a Reddit user (ppatra) and first reported by 9to5Google. According to the Google Play Store listing of the Task Mate app, users can also earn money by completing tasks such as translating a script from English to the local language. Google explains that the money for the completed tasks would be credited to a third-party bank account. "When you are ready to cash out, simply register your e-wallet or account with our payment partner in our app, then visit your profile page and hit the 'cash out' button," the company said.

As per the images available on the Google Play Store, Task Mate users will be to earn up to $1 (approx Rs 70) per completed task. There seems to be essentially two types of tasks - sitting tasks and field tasks. On the app, users can also see the number of tasks completed, correctly done, under review, and user level. Currently, it is unclear how businesses make requests to Google for crowdsourced tasks or whether they have to pay for them. With the data provided by Task Mate users through completed tasks, the software giant aims to improve its mapping services and make local businesses visible online.

In comparison, the global version of the Opinion Rewards app is primarily focused on improving services through questions such as "Which logo is best?" and "Which promotion is most compelling?" The Opinion Rewards app, as the name suggests, only offers rewards in terms of Google Play credits.