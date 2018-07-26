Google Teams up With Accenture to Help Enterprises Move to Cloud

Taking its "strategic alliance" with Accenture forward, Google has formed a new partnership with the global professional services company to help enterprises build Cloud solutions tailored to their specific industries and needs. As part of the new collaboration announced on Wednesday at the Google Next 2018 conference, the two companies agreed to form the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, or AGBG, which will include Cloud experts from both the companies."We'll start with a focus on retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and healthcare, with a goal to expand to more industries in the future," Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Business Development, Google Cloud, said in a statement. The AGBG aims to help companies build next-generation business processes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based approaches to create new value across the enterprise.The group can also help companies modernize enterprise infrastructure by migrating their workloads to the Cloud and provide managed services tailored for Google Cloud Platform. Among other things, it can also help create relevant customer experiences by combining Google Marketing Platform data with other enterprise data sources, helping to find deeper insights and increasing customer engagement, besides scaling G Suite across the enterprise.Google first announced its strategic alliance with Accenture in 2016. This week, Accenture was also named 2017 Google Cloud Platform Partner of the Year.