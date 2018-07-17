English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Teams up With UN to Track Environmental Changes
The aim of the partnership is to develop a platform to enable governments, NGO's and the public to track specific environment-related development targets with a user-friendly Google front-end.
Google Teams up With UN to Track Environmental Changes (Image: Reuters Pictures)
The UN has entered into a partnership with Google to monitor the impacts of human activity on global ecosystems by using sophisticated online tools. The aim of the partnership is to develop a platform to enable governments, NGO's and the public to track specific environment-related development targets with a user-friendly Google front-end, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in a statement on Monday.
Also Read: Top 5 Smartphones to Spend on During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
"We will only be able to solve the biggest environmental challenges of our time if we get the data right," said Erik Solheim, Head of UNEP. "UN Environment is excited to be partnering with Google, to make sure we have the most sophisticated online tools to track progress, identify priority areas for our action, and bring us one step closer to a sustainable world," Solheim said.
The partnership was launched during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the UN headquarters in New York. It has its initial focus on fresh-water ecosystems including mountains, forests, wetlands, rivers, aquifers and lakes. These areas account for 0.01 per cent of the world's water but provide habitat for almost 10 per cent of the world's known species and evidence suggests a rapid loss of freshwater biodiversity.
Also Read: The History of Emojis is as Fascinating as Using Them
Google will periodically produce geospatial maps and data on water-related ecosystems by employing massive parallel Cloud computing technology. Satellite imagery and statistics will be generated to assess the extent of change occurring to waterbodies, and made freely accessible to ensure nations have the opportunity to track changes, prevent and reverse ecosystem loss.
Other areas of collaboration include advocacy and capacity building activities as well as the development of partnerships with organisations like the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the NASA. In the long term, the partnership hopes to establish a platform for open-source data and analysis of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
"This partnership announcement builds on a common shared vision between our organisations," said Rebecca Moore, Director, Google Earth, Earth Engine and Earth Outreach. "We are excited to enable all countries with equal access to the latest technology and information in support of global climate action and sustainable development," Moore said.
Also Watch
Also Read: Top 5 Smartphones to Spend on During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
"We will only be able to solve the biggest environmental challenges of our time if we get the data right," said Erik Solheim, Head of UNEP. "UN Environment is excited to be partnering with Google, to make sure we have the most sophisticated online tools to track progress, identify priority areas for our action, and bring us one step closer to a sustainable world," Solheim said.
The partnership was launched during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the UN headquarters in New York. It has its initial focus on fresh-water ecosystems including mountains, forests, wetlands, rivers, aquifers and lakes. These areas account for 0.01 per cent of the world's water but provide habitat for almost 10 per cent of the world's known species and evidence suggests a rapid loss of freshwater biodiversity.
Also Read: The History of Emojis is as Fascinating as Using Them
Google will periodically produce geospatial maps and data on water-related ecosystems by employing massive parallel Cloud computing technology. Satellite imagery and statistics will be generated to assess the extent of change occurring to waterbodies, and made freely accessible to ensure nations have the opportunity to track changes, prevent and reverse ecosystem loss.
Other areas of collaboration include advocacy and capacity building activities as well as the development of partnerships with organisations like the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the NASA. In the long term, the partnership hopes to establish a platform for open-source data and analysis of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
"This partnership announcement builds on a common shared vision between our organisations," said Rebecca Moore, Director, Google Earth, Earth Engine and Earth Outreach. "We are excited to enable all countries with equal access to the latest technology and information in support of global climate action and sustainable development," Moore said.
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Indian Selectors to Pick Squad for First Three Tests Against England
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak