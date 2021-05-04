Google Testing a Heads Up Feature That'll Remind You to Look Up If You're Using Your Phone While Walking

We are all aware of Google’s Digital Wellbeing Android app. Now, the Mountain View, California-based giant is adding a new “Heads Up" feature to Digital Wellbeing that will remind users to keep their heads up when it detects that they are walking and using their phone at the same time. The feature was first reported on by XDA Developers last month and is rolling out to Pixel smartphones with the latest Digital Wellbeing beta update. The setup screen of ‘Heads Up’ says “If you’re walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what’s around you. Use with caution. Heads Up doesn’t replace paying attention." The reminders include notifications with instructions like “Watch your step," “Stay alert," and “Look up," according to an earlier app teardown.

After setting up, the Heads Up feature shows a reminder every time you use your phone while walking. According to an XDA Developers report last month, the Heads Up feature can be found within the “Reduce Interruptions" section of the Digital Wellbeing app settings. Once enabled, users can find a couple of additional settings within the same section. The feature requires permission for physical activity and location, and a feedback option, according to the screenshots of the feature in earlier reports.

Digital Wellbeing add "Heads Up", a feature that warns you to stop using your phone while you're walking. @xdadevelopers @thetymonbay @XDA_Forum_Admin @thetymonbay pic.twitter.com/5pEEgwuTMp— Jay Prakash Kamat (@jay__kamat) April 11, 2021

While there is no word on a broader rollout of the feature, it is expected to land on more Android smartphones in the near future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here