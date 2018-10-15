English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Testing 'Explore' Interface on Chrome
According to a report by tech website Android Police, the interface is in its early stages, and contains a large number of placeholder sites at the moment -- most of them of specific interest to Indian users.
Google Testing 'Explore' Interface on Chrome (Representative image: AP)
Loading...
Google is reportedly testing a new content discovery interface in the Chrome browser's new tab page called "Explore", which users can access on Android by enabling an experimental flag. According to a report by tech website Android Police, the interface is in its early stages, and contains a large number of placeholder sites at the moment -- most of them of specific interest to Indian users.
The report suggests that the feature will not, necessarily, be targeted at the Indian market, adding that the websites appearing in this new user interface (UI) have been chosen as examples by whoever is in the process of developing it. In short, you can think of "Explore" as an extremely broad "channel" browser meant to present websites that could potentially be of interest to you, the report said.
It's not clear if this will be based on your individual habits (knowing Google, though, that's almost certainly a yes) or if it will be more broadly tailored to locales and regions than specific users, it added. To enable the "Explore" interface, users can go to chrome and search for "explore", and you should see the "Explore websites" flag. Set it to 'enabled' and relaunch Chrome, then open a new tab. The "Explore" interface should then appear on the new tab page.
The report suggests that the feature will not, necessarily, be targeted at the Indian market, adding that the websites appearing in this new user interface (UI) have been chosen as examples by whoever is in the process of developing it. In short, you can think of "Explore" as an extremely broad "channel" browser meant to present websites that could potentially be of interest to you, the report said.
It's not clear if this will be based on your individual habits (knowing Google, though, that's almost certainly a yes) or if it will be more broadly tailored to locales and regions than specific users, it added. To enable the "Explore" interface, users can go to chrome and search for "explore", and you should see the "Explore websites" flag. Set it to 'enabled' and relaunch Chrome, then open a new tab. The "Explore" interface should then appear on the new tab page.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Messi But Argentina 'Have to' Beat Brazil, Says Sergio Romero
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse is the First Celebrity to Get Evicted from the House
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...