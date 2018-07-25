Google Testing 'Grammar Suggestions' Feature For 'Docs'

Google is testing a new tool called "grammar suggestions" for its word processor app "Google Docs" that would be integrated directly into the spell-checking tool to help users avoid grammar errors. The new tool that would underline and highlight probable grammar issues with a blue line, is in the experimental phase and has been made available to eligible applicants of Google's Early Adopter Programme (EAP), Android Headlines reported late on Tuesday.The full-featured checker would allow users to wait until they have finished typing up a document before correcting any possible errors. The real-time checker would automatically cycle through the highlighted words or phrases and the user would have the choice to either ignore or fix the errors. "Google says its grammar checker is powered by the same Machine Learning algorithms as its spelling checker and natural language search feature. That means that the tools should continuously improve over time and as more users take advantage of it," the report said.Microsoft's Office software also incorporates a similar "grammar check" functionality to keep up the pace in the document editing sphere.