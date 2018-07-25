English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Google Testing 'Grammar Suggestions' Feature For 'Docs'

The new tool that would underline and highlight probable grammar issues with a blue line, is in the experimental phase and has been made available to eligible applicants of Google's Early Adopter Programme (EAP).

IANS

Updated:July 25, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
Google Testing 'Grammar Suggestions' Feature For 'Docs'
Google Testing 'Grammar Suggestions' Feature For 'Docs' (Image: Reuters Pictures)
Google is testing a new tool called "grammar suggestions" for its word processor app "Google Docs" that would be integrated directly into the spell-checking tool to help users avoid grammar errors. The new tool that would underline and highlight probable grammar issues with a blue line, is in the experimental phase and has been made available to eligible applicants of Google's Early Adopter Programme (EAP), Android Headlines reported late on Tuesday.

The full-featured checker would allow users to wait until they have finished typing up a document before correcting any possible errors. The real-time checker would automatically cycle through the highlighted words or phrases and the user would have the choice to either ignore or fix the errors. "Google says its grammar checker is powered by the same Machine Learning algorithms as its spelling checker and natural language search feature. That means that the tools should continuously improve over time and as more users take advantage of it," the report said.

Microsoft's Office software also incorporates a similar "grammar check" functionality to keep up the pace in the document editing sphere.

Also Watch

