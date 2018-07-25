English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Testing 'Grammar Suggestions' Feature For 'Docs'
The new tool that would underline and highlight probable grammar issues with a blue line, is in the experimental phase and has been made available to eligible applicants of Google's Early Adopter Programme (EAP).
Google Testing 'Grammar Suggestions' Feature For 'Docs' (Image: Reuters Pictures)
Loading...
Google is testing a new tool called "grammar suggestions" for its word processor app "Google Docs" that would be integrated directly into the spell-checking tool to help users avoid grammar errors. The new tool that would underline and highlight probable grammar issues with a blue line, is in the experimental phase and has been made available to eligible applicants of Google's Early Adopter Programme (EAP), Android Headlines reported late on Tuesday.
The full-featured checker would allow users to wait until they have finished typing up a document before correcting any possible errors. The real-time checker would automatically cycle through the highlighted words or phrases and the user would have the choice to either ignore or fix the errors. "Google says its grammar checker is powered by the same Machine Learning algorithms as its spelling checker and natural language search feature. That means that the tools should continuously improve over time and as more users take advantage of it," the report said.
Microsoft's Office software also incorporates a similar "grammar check" functionality to keep up the pace in the document editing sphere.
Also Watch
The full-featured checker would allow users to wait until they have finished typing up a document before correcting any possible errors. The real-time checker would automatically cycle through the highlighted words or phrases and the user would have the choice to either ignore or fix the errors. "Google says its grammar checker is powered by the same Machine Learning algorithms as its spelling checker and natural language search feature. That means that the tools should continuously improve over time and as more users take advantage of it," the report said.
Microsoft's Office software also incorporates a similar "grammar check" functionality to keep up the pace in the document editing sphere.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Trailer: Jimmy Shergill is Outstanding in This Funny-looking Sequel
- A 'Grand National Meet' is Happening in Bengaluru For 'Ultra-Rich' Looking to Get Married. Really.
- Now Modify Your Mahindra Thar SUV into a ‘Black Hawk’ for Rs 4.99 Lakh
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...