1-min read

Google Tests New Comment Section for YouTube Android App

The new comment section on the YouTube app for Android users will be visible right next to the video description and will only show the top three comments.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Google Tests New Comment Section for YouTube Android App
Representative Image. (Reuters)

Google is reportedly testing a new feature on the YouTube app for mobiles, where it is said to be relocating the comments section. The section will now be visible right next to the video description. The tech giant is trying to bring in this change to make the app more user-friendly. Once rolled out officially, users will be able to drop comments easily while watching a video.

Currently one has to scroll all the way to the bottom of the page to drop a comment on a YouTube video. However, according to a report, once the new user interface is ready, the section will show only the top three comments dropped by users. It may also include the option to pin a comment posted by the creator of that particular video.

The section won’t feature any comments that have a link attached to it. Also, comments with more than 140 characters won’t get a place in the top three comment section either. A Google blog post has explained why they are experimenting with the new UI change. "We want to make it easier for people watching videos to find comments in the YouTube app without having to scroll through “Up Next” videos, so we’re testing out a new comment section that appears directly below the video. The new section will show up to three comments, with an option to view all comments while you continue to watch the video – just like you can today," the blog post reads.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
