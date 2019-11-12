Take the pledge to vote

Google Tests New Voice-Free 'Lift to Talk' Feature for Pixel 4’s Google Assistant

Google Assistant's latest 'Lift to Talk' feature is exclusive to the Pixel 4 as of now and might rely on sensor data from Motion Sense.

November 12, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Back in October, it was reported that Google was planning to introduce a next-generation Google Assistant, named 'Raise to Talk', for its latest Pixel 4. The feature would help seamlessly handle back-to-back commands and partially work offline. After a month of speculation, it was recently confirmed that Google is indeed testing a new voice-free method for Google Assistant on the Pixel 4. As per a report by XDA Developers, the new feature was in early development but did not launch along with the Google Pixel 4. Now, the Google App v10.83 is currently testing the feature for future use.

The details revealed by an unreleased APK suggest that the ‘Lift to Talk’ feature might work through sensor data from Motion Sense. Google has never tested this feature before, thus making it exclusive for the Pixel 4 at the moment. The 'Lift to Talk' feature will available in the Assistant settings on a Pixel 4. To access Assistant Settings, go to ‘Settings’, open ‘Apps & Notifications’ and click on ‘Assistant.’ The description for ‘Lift To Talk’ reads: “Hold your phone to your face to talk to your Assistant.”

When the feature is enabled, it doesn't function properly. Enabling the feature activates Assistant whenever the Pixel 4 is unlocked. On activating Assistant, the phone displays a small pop-up saying “missing data from sensors” which means the feature hasn't been coded to access hardware data.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
