Google Tez Brings Free Bill Payments For Private, Public Utility Service Providers Across India
Starting with support for more than 80 billers, including national and state electricity providers, gas, water, DTH and mobile postpaid bills and recharge. The new bill pay feature will include major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES and DishTV.
Google Tez Brings Free Bill Payments For Private, Public Utility Service Providers Across India (Image: Google Tez)
Continuing to add newer features to its digital payments app Tez, Google India today announced the launch of a specially designed experience to help users pay their bills in just a few taps — taking seconds, not minutes without any transaction charges. Starting with support for more than 80 billers, including national and state electricity providers, gas, water, DTH and mobile postpaid bills and recharge. The new bill pay feature will include major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES and DishTV, and in total will cover all states and major metros in India.
For recurring bill payments, Tez will send users you a timely notification when their bill arrives, and users will be able to check whether they have paid a bill by simply tapping the biller’s name on their Tez home screen. Users will also be able to view all past payments grouped by bill, as well as manage bills from multiple accounts. Built to support Bharat BillPay system, for most utilities Tez will also let users get an alert when a new bill comes in.
How does the bill payment feature work:
Customers will see different billers depending on their city and region, and users can also search for them by name. Once users have located their biller, they need to enter the number associated with their account to link it to Tez and give it an easy name to remember.
Once users have linked their account, for most utility bills Tez will automatically fetch any available bills. Users need to just tap on New Payment and then Pay your bills. For every new biller you pay this month, you’ll get a scratch card with up to ₹1000.
The list of all +80 billers is available online.
Built on the Indian government-supported Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Tez is a simple and secure mobile app for digital payments, built with the goal of making digital payments as easy as using cash.
