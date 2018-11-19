English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google to Allow Users to Comment on Search Results
While the feature has not yet gone live, an official Google help document has described how it would work, the Search Engine Journal reported.
Google to Allow Users to Comment on Search Results
Google is planning to launch a new feature that will enable users to leave in search results comments that could be seen by others. While the feature has not yet gone live, an official Google help document has described how it would work, the Search Engine Journal reported on Saturday. The feature will bring to Google Search certain features commonly found on social media platforms. Users will not only be able to read comments left by others, they will also be able to "like" or "dislike" their comments on Google search results.
It could also allow users to add comments to sports games, while they are live. The comments will, however, be subject to Google's policies for content posted by users on Search. "Comments that don't follow the policies might not be shown," stated the Google help document. "Your comments are public, so anyone can see what you write. The name on your About me page shows with your comments. You can't add an anonymous comment," it added.
This means that one cannot leave comments on search results without logging-in. Users will also be able to delete their comments.
