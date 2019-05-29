Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google to Begin Ranking Sites Based on Their Mobile Versions Starting July 1

Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google to Begin Ranking Sites Based on Their Mobile Versions Starting July 1
Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.
Loading...
Google has announced that starting July 1, all new websites would be analyzed and ranked on Search on the basis of "mobile-first indexing".

"Mobile-first indexing" means Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.

"We're happy to announce that 'mobile-first indexing' will be enabled by default for all new, previously unknown to Google Search websites, starting July 1, 2019," John Mueller, Developer Advocate, Google, wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

For older and existing websites, Google would determine their readiness for "mobile-first indexing" based on the parity of content including text, images, videos, links and structured data as well as other meta-data-like titles and descriptions.

"We will notify them through Search Console once they're seen as being ready. Since the default state for new websites will be 'mobile-first indexing', there's no need to send a notification," Mueller said.

Google said it is pleased to see that "mobile-first indexing" has come a long way.

"We're happy to see how the web has evolved from being focused on desktop to becoming mobile-friendly, and now to being mostly crawlable and indexable with mobile user-agents," Muller said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram