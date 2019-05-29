English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google to Begin Ranking Sites Based on Their Mobile Versions Starting July 1
Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.
Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.
Loading...
Google has announced that starting July 1, all new websites would be analyzed and ranked on Search on the basis of "mobile-first indexing".
"Mobile-first indexing" means Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.
"We're happy to announce that 'mobile-first indexing' will be enabled by default for all new, previously unknown to Google Search websites, starting July 1, 2019," John Mueller, Developer Advocate, Google, wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.
For older and existing websites, Google would determine their readiness for "mobile-first indexing" based on the parity of content including text, images, videos, links and structured data as well as other meta-data-like titles and descriptions.
"We will notify them through Search Console once they're seen as being ready. Since the default state for new websites will be 'mobile-first indexing', there's no need to send a notification," Mueller said.
Google said it is pleased to see that "mobile-first indexing" has come a long way.
"We're happy to see how the web has evolved from being focused on desktop to becoming mobile-friendly, and now to being mostly crawlable and indexable with mobile user-agents," Muller said.
"Mobile-first indexing" means Google would consider the mobile version of any new website for evaluating, indexing and ranking the site, instead of the desktop version which was used primarily.
"We're happy to announce that 'mobile-first indexing' will be enabled by default for all new, previously unknown to Google Search websites, starting July 1, 2019," John Mueller, Developer Advocate, Google, wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.
For older and existing websites, Google would determine their readiness for "mobile-first indexing" based on the parity of content including text, images, videos, links and structured data as well as other meta-data-like titles and descriptions.
"We will notify them through Search Console once they're seen as being ready. Since the default state for new websites will be 'mobile-first indexing', there's no need to send a notification," Mueller said.
Google said it is pleased to see that "mobile-first indexing" has come a long way.
"We're happy to see how the web has evolved from being focused on desktop to becoming mobile-friendly, and now to being mostly crawlable and indexable with mobile user-agents," Muller said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Blasts Varun Dhawan Fan Over Negative Comment on Sridevi and Malaika Arora
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Officially a Couple, Sabyasachi Was the First to Know About Deepika Padukone's Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results