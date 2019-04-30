Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales Decline

Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated excitement behind upcoming technologies, even as the company prepares to launch smaller, less expensive Pixel phones in a week.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google to Bet Big on 5G, Foldable Phones and More as Smartphone Sales Decline
Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated excitement behind upcoming technologies, even as the company prepares to launch smaller, less expensive Pixel phones in a week.
Loading...
Google has declared its intent behind focusing on 5G, foldable phones and other new technologies to compensate for falling smartphone sales in a saturated market. The announcement came during the company's earnings call, when it missed its revenue target after a long time. According to Google's parent company Alphabet, industry-wide "pressures in the premium smartphone market" led to a drop in Pixel sales in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time last year.

With Google finding it hard to compete in the premium segment, the company could offer new products in the mid-range market. Google is expected to show off its cheaper Pixel 3a and 3a XL on the first day of its I/O developer conference next month, and the unveiling is set to take place on May 7, exactly a week fro today. The less expensive Pixel duo will likely take on a failing premium smartphone segment, and it remains to be seen how sales figures shape up once the phones are launched in global markets.

According to a report by IANS, during an earnings call with reporters, Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet, cited "some of the recent pressures in the premium smartphone market" for the trouble in selling expensive Pixel phones. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the smartphone industry is "working through a phase where there is definite year-on-year headwinds." He further added, "But I do think, especially, the ecosystem is constantly pushing it forward. I continue to be excited about the innovation speed, 5G coming or the early look into foldable phones, which I am really pleased is a big part in driving.

In its quarterly earnings reports, Google does not break out revenue for its hardware-related products. But despite the lacklustre phone sales, the Google hardware segment grew, hitting nearly $5.5 billion in revenue this past quarter, The Verge reported. The growth could be due to robust sales of Chromecast devices, laptops, Google Home speakers, and Nest products, among other devices.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram