Google to Bring AI-Powered Smart Compose to Docs to Help G Suite Users

Google has been striving hard to make its application user-friendly so as make the experience bigger and better. Back in May 2018, Google introduced the world to Smart Compose during the I/O developer conference. The feature works on the machine learning technology, similarly to Google’s technique for the Smart Reply feature. By July last year, the tech company started to roll out the Smart Compose to all G Suite and private Gmail users. Now, as announced in the Cloud Next event in London, Google is rolling out Smart Compose feature to Docs. The news was revealed by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who made it clear that the AI-powered feature will be soon coming to G Suite’s Google Docs. If you have used Gmail and seen smart suggestion to complete the phrases and sentences, this is how the Smart Compose works.

As per reports, the only drawback for the moment is that the G Suite admin has to sign up for the beta to try it. Also, the feature is available only for English, as of now. Additionally, only domain administrators can volunteer to test it for the moment. Hopefully, the feature will be rolled out on a broader scale in the coming days. Smart Compose was rolled out for Gmail last year, following the Smart Reply feature. The AI-powered features use machine learning models to make its suggestions. This is done by going through the past replies and messages to personalize similar suggestions.

