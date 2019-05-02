English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google to Bring Feature to Auto-Delete User App Activity, Web History and Location
With the increase in potential privacy threats, Google has announced that it is working on bringing a feature which will allow users to auto-delete their location history as well as web and app activities. This might not include all of your data that is saved by Google, for instance voice and audio, YouTube history, and so on, but it is definitely a good step by the search giant.
Users can auto-delete their data by setting a time limit. Google will be giving two options for this time limit- 3 months or 18 months. Data that is older than the specified time period will be automatically deleted.
This means you can delete your Chrome browsing history, as well as your notification history from Google’s Discover feature. Apart from app and web data, users will have the option of deleting location history data which is used to recommend quicker driving routes and also uses this to make use of the Location Sharing feature so one can keep a tab on the location of their family and friends.
This doesn’t stop Google from sending you suggestions and recommendations, but this will surely limit the extent to which your personal data is used and stored by Google. The recommendations are going to be based on the limited data a user shares.
