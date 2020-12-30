Google to Host Hello 2021 India Virtual New Year's Eve Party on YouTube With Zakir Khan, Badshah and More

As New Year's Eve is just a day away, Google India is hosting a virtual party on YouTube on December 31. The Hello 2021 India virtual event will see performances by several Indian celebrities such as Tiger Shroff, Badshah, Jonita Gandhi, Zakir Khan and many more, the company announced. Meanwhile, the software giant has also added a feature on its Search app and web client to celebrate the end of 2020. Whenever a user searches New Year's Eve, the result page has a party popper icon that releases confetti every time a user clicks on it.

The blue-yellow colour party popper icon sits on Google Search's Knowledge Graph that appears on the right side of the screen. On the Search app, the party popper icon is available at the top that does not change colour regardless of the dark mode. There seems to be no limit to the number of times users can click on the party popper and enjoy the virtual celebration. It also includes an animation when users hover over the icon.

Moving to the Hello 2021 India virtual event, the live e-party starts on YouTube on December 31 at 11:00 PM IST. Google notes that all applicable COVID-19 protocols were implemented during the recording of the show. The software giant cautions that the virtual programme contains "visuals that may affect viewers with photo sensitivities." Users can set a reminder for the show by heading to YouTube India Spotlight's YouTube channel. It can also be accessed via Google Search's main page by clicking "Hello 2021: Join YouTube’s New Year's Eve party tomorrow," prompt. Besides Tiger Shroff and Badshah, there will also be performances by singers Aastha Gill, Benny Dayal, and Akasa, music band Thaikkudam Bridge, and actress Alaya F. A live chat for the event has already started on YouTube.