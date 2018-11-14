English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google to Implement a Transparency Policy For Buying Political Adverts Ahead of Indian Elections

Google India’s Director of Trust and Safety, Sunita Mohanty, said in the report that the company will establish tools to stop the spread of fake news relating to elections.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google to Implement a Transparency Policy For Buying Political Adverts Ahead of Indian Elections
Google to Implement a Transparency Policy For Buying Political Adverts, Ahead of Indian Elections (photo for representation)
Loading...
Google is planning to implement a policy in India that was used during the US mid-term elections, where it tried to put in place a control over who is spending on political advertisements. Google India’s Director of Trust and Safety, Sunita Mohanty, said in the report that the company has put in place a global framework and will also establish tools to stop the spread of fake news related to elections.

Speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “we are planning something. What we did with the recent US elections is that we built a very tight control on who is spending on election advertisement and how are we controlling information on elections. We launched a transparency report on the kind of political advertisements that were being run. We also did a product control on the spread of misinformation and fake news around elections.”

Recently, Google has brought its newly expanded Safety Centre to India. The Safety Centre, as its name suggests, is designed as a one-stop place from where you can access all the relevant resources to enhance their privacy and safety across all Google products and services. It also details how Google is protecting your presence on its offerings and what are the tools available to manage the privacy of your families.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...