Google to Integrate Password Checkup Feature into Chrome Browser Soon: Report

The leak detection feature of Password Checkup, which checks if a user's password is compromised and alerts the users by a drop-down menu box, would become a default feature of Google Chrome browser instead of remaining an optional extension.

"According to the Chromium Bug Tracker, Google is looking to change things by integrating Password Checkup's leak detection directly into Chrome. While the design documents are currently private, there are enough code changes available to piece together how it should work," 9to5Google reported on Thursday. Earlier this year the Internet giant created Password Checkup which is essentially a step up from services such as "Have I Been Pwned" that offer insight into whether or not a user's password has ever been compromised during a data breach.

For those who do not want Google checking for password safety, they will allow to disable these Password Checkup features from the browser. Primarily, this is being done for the sake of enterprise customers, but the setting will likely also be available for others also, the report added.

