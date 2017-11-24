English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google to Introduce 'Smart Battery' Feature to Pixel Phones
"Smart battery" is designed to give users better estimates on what to expect from their battery through the day.
Google Pixel 2. (Image: News18.com)
Loading...
In an attempt to make battery life estimates more accurate, Google is set to introduce a new on-device feature named "smart battery" to Pixel smartphones. "Previously, your phone would estimate your battery loss with simple assumptions. If you've used about 10 percent per hour over the past few hours, we would guess you will keep using 10 percent per hour. As you might expect, this wasn't always very accurate," the company wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.
"To fix this, we built an on-device model. Your phone looks at your battery usage on similar days and times, and uses that to predict your battery life in a personalised way," Google added. According to a report, the feature is already working on Pixel 2 and Nexus 6P smartphones that run Android 8.1 Oreo developers preview (DP).
"Smart battery" is designed to give users better estimates on what to expect from their battery through the day, Google was quoted as saying.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Smartphone of Year: Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Vote And Win
Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP21 | Apple iPhone X, Suzuki Intruder 150 & More
"To fix this, we built an on-device model. Your phone looks at your battery usage on similar days and times, and uses that to predict your battery life in a personalised way," Google added. According to a report, the feature is already working on Pixel 2 and Nexus 6P smartphones that run Android 8.1 Oreo developers preview (DP).
"Smart battery" is designed to give users better estimates on what to expect from their battery through the day, Google was quoted as saying.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Smartphone of Year: Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Vote And Win
Watch: Tech And Auto Show | EP21 | Apple iPhone X, Suzuki Intruder 150 & More
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) Review: Will Put Your Laptop To Shame
-
Thursday 06 December , 2018
Review: HP ZBook Studio x360 Z5
-
Wednesday 05 December , 2018
Long Term Review: Tata Tigor Diesel
-
Thursday 29 November , 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga First Drive Review
-
Tuesday 04 December , 2018
Henry Crew: Around the World on a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) Review: Will Put Your Laptop To Shame
Thursday 06 December , 2018 Review: HP ZBook Studio x360 Z5
Wednesday 05 December , 2018 Long Term Review: Tata Tigor Diesel
Thursday 29 November , 2018 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga First Drive Review
Tuesday 04 December , 2018 Henry Crew: Around the World on a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeep Wrangler Scores Just 1 Star in Euro NCAP Safety Tests
- The 'Avengers 4: Endgame' Trailer Just Dropped and Fans are Already Reaching for the Tissues
- YouTube Rewind 2018 is Out and Netizens are Calling it the Worst Ever
- PUBG Winter Map, Vikendi, Revealed at Game Awards 2018: Watch Video
- Iconic Instagram-Friendly 'I Amsterdam' Sign Removed By City Due to Overcrowding
Photogallery
Loading...