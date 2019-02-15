English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google to Invest $13 Billion in The US This Year
In a blog post, Pichai said the investment would create tens of thousands of new jobs.
Google to Invest $13 Billion in The US This Year (Photo for representation)
Google will invest $13 billion in building new data centres and offices in over a dozen states in the US in 2019, the company's CEO Sundar Pichai has said. In a blog post, Pichai said the investment would create tens of thousands of new jobs.
"Last year, we hired more than 10,000 people in the US and made over $9 billion in investments. "We're now announcing over $13 billion in investments throughout 2019 in data centres and offices across the US, with major expansions in 14 states," Pichai wrote.
This would enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. Pichai said Google data centres make a significant economic contribution to local communities, as do the associated $5 billion in energy investments.
