Google to Launch An All New Google Pay App for iOS, Android in the US Tomorrow

Google's new logo for its digital payments app Google Pay was recently spotted in the app's beta version recently. Now, the Mountain View, California-based company is unveiling a "new Google Pay app," according to Google's video announcement. "We invite you to watch live and learn more about the new Google Pay app, designed to help you improve your relationship with money. It’s coming to Android and iOS, starting in the US," Google's announcement said. Given the announcement from Google, it seems like the new Google Pay app may not come to India in the initial stages.

Google's new Google Pay unveiling will kick off at 9:27AM PT (10:57PM IST) on Thursday, November 18. The live stream for the new Google Pay app has already been made live on YouTube. According to Google's announcement, the new Google Pay app will improve users' "relationship with money." Google Pay is also expected to start offering digital-first bank accounts that are accessed primarily through an app. The new features will expand Google Pay from its current NFC-based payments feature, according to reports. There are also talks about a 'Google Card' that could offer a co-branded debit card and mobile application. Google said that the new Google Pay app will be rolled out for both iOS and Android-based smartphones, starting with the United States.

Earlier this month, the new Google Pay logo was spotted in the app's beta version. The new logo shows two 'U'-shaped, interlinked items with Google's default colour palette. The new logo is a move away from the Google Pay logo in blue and white. A Google executive also explained that the new logo is supposed to depict a wallet, "something the Google Pay app aims to replace in the future."