Google to Launch Its First Smartwatch Later This Year

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

With the Google I/O developers conference having recently come to an end, rumours have emerged from various sources that the search giant is planning to launch its first own-brand smartwatch before the end of this year. A number of factors suggest that a Pixel Watch would be a logical move for the group. A tweet from the generally reliable American blogger Evan Blass has lent credibility to the rumours. He mentions the possible unveiling of a Pixel watch in the fall of 2018. The revamping of the Wear OS and the latest announcements from Qualcomm both suggest that this could actually happen.The upcoming version of Wear OS, based on Android P, will have greater autonomy, which up until now was one of the system's weak points. Apps will, for example, no longer be able to run in the background unless the watch is on the charger. In addition, a new darker user interface is expected to be installed by default to improve readability and use less power.In another piece of good news, Qualcomm has announced that it's working on a new high-performing resilient chip for Wear OS smartwatches. The Google smartwatch could be the first to be fitted with this next-gen processor. It seems likely that it will be unveiled in the fall during a Google hardware launch event that will also reveal the new generation of Pixel smartphones.Wear OS (formerly known as Android Wear) currently operates smartwatches made by Asus, Fossil, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Tag Heuer, but their sales have not really taken off. According to IDC figures, Apple has moved into first place in the wearable electronics market ahead of Xiaomi, Fitbit and Garmin, none of which use Android Wear. It's now up to Google to take the bull by the horns and come up with a watch that showcases its expertise so it can finally win over the public in this market.