English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Google to Launch Its First Smartwatch Later This Year
A tweet from the generally reliable American blogger Evan Blass has lent credibility to the rumours. He mentions the possible unveiling of a Pixel watch in the fall of 2018.
Google to Launch Its First Smartwatch Later This Year (image: AFP Relaxnews)
With the Google I/O developers conference having recently come to an end, rumours have emerged from various sources that the search giant is planning to launch its first own-brand smartwatch before the end of this year. A number of factors suggest that a Pixel Watch would be a logical move for the group. A tweet from the generally reliable American blogger Evan Blass has lent credibility to the rumours. He mentions the possible unveiling of a Pixel watch in the fall of 2018. The revamping of the Wear OS and the latest announcements from Qualcomm both suggest that this could actually happen.
The upcoming version of Wear OS, based on Android P, will have greater autonomy, which up until now was one of the system's weak points. Apps will, for example, no longer be able to run in the background unless the watch is on the charger. In addition, a new darker user interface is expected to be installed by default to improve readability and use less power.
Also Read: Honor 10 Global Launch on May 15: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And Mor
In another piece of good news, Qualcomm has announced that it's working on a new high-performing resilient chip for Wear OS smartwatches. The Google smartwatch could be the first to be fitted with this next-gen processor. It seems likely that it will be unveiled in the fall during a Google hardware launch event that will also reveal the new generation of Pixel smartphones.
Also Read: Oppo Realme 1 Specification Leaked Before May 15 Launch: Face Unlock, 6GB RAM Under Rs 20,000
Wear OS (formerly known as Android Wear) currently operates smartwatches made by Asus, Fossil, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Tag Heuer, but their sales have not really taken off. According to IDC figures, Apple has moved into first place in the wearable electronics market ahead of Xiaomi, Fitbit and Garmin, none of which use Android Wear. It's now up to Google to take the bull by the horns and come up with a watch that showcases its expertise so it can finally win over the public in this market.
Also Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}
Also Watch
Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer!— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018
The upcoming version of Wear OS, based on Android P, will have greater autonomy, which up until now was one of the system's weak points. Apps will, for example, no longer be able to run in the background unless the watch is on the charger. In addition, a new darker user interface is expected to be installed by default to improve readability and use less power.
Also Read: Honor 10 Global Launch on May 15: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And Mor
In another piece of good news, Qualcomm has announced that it's working on a new high-performing resilient chip for Wear OS smartwatches. The Google smartwatch could be the first to be fitted with this next-gen processor. It seems likely that it will be unveiled in the fall during a Google hardware launch event that will also reveal the new generation of Pixel smartphones.
Also Read: Oppo Realme 1 Specification Leaked Before May 15 Launch: Face Unlock, 6GB RAM Under Rs 20,000
Wear OS (formerly known as Android Wear) currently operates smartwatches made by Asus, Fossil, Huawei, Lenovo, LG and Tag Heuer, but their sales have not really taken off. According to IDC figures, Apple has moved into first place in the wearable electronics market ahead of Xiaomi, Fitbit and Garmin, none of which use Android Wear. It's now up to Google to take the bull by the horns and come up with a watch that showcases its expertise so it can finally win over the public in this market.
Also Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Vs Ford EcoSport Automatic Spec Comparison - Price, Mileage and More
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More
- When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Understand Avengers: Infinity War
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera