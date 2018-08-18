English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google to Launch Smart Speaker With Display This Year

The new product would be part of the Google Home range of smart speakers, running on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant, similar to Amazon's Echo Show.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google to Launch Smart Speaker With Display This Year
Google to Launch Smart Speaker With Display This Year (photo for representation)
Loading...
Google is reportedly preparing to launch a display-equipped smart speaker in a direct competition with Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding in the voice-activated gadgets category. "Google targets to ship some three million units for the first batch of the new model of smart speaker that comes with a screen. It's an aggressive plan," Nikkei Asian Review quoted an industry source as saying on Thursday.

The new product would be part of the Google Home range of smart speakers, running on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant, similar to Amazon's "Echo Show", which is a pair of two-inch speakers with a 7-inch touchscreen that displays visual output for Alexa's responses. Google's upcoming model with the display is still likely to rely on voice commands, but users should be able to play YouTube videos, check their calendars and view maps, the report added.

The Android developer's AI speaker lineup currently features the standard Google Home, the cost-effective Home Mini and the high-end Home Max. The first two options are positioned against Amazon's regular Echo and Echo Dot, while the top-of-the-line model competes with Apple's HomePod, which comes with the Siri voice assistant. The search engine giant accounted for 36 per cent of over 9 million smart speakers units shipped in the January-March period of 2018 with Amazon acquiring a 28 per cent market share.

Other technology players, including JBL, Lenovo, LG and Sony have also signed up to make screen-equipped smart speakers.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds

Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...