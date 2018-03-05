Google to Make Machine Learning Education Available For All

Google on Thursday introduced "Learn with Google AI" -- a set of educational resources developed by Machine Learning (ML) experts at the company, for people to learn about concepts, develop skills and apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) to real-world problems. "Learn with Google AI" comes with existing content as well as the new Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC)."We believe it's important that the development of AI reflects as diverse a range of human perspectives and needs as possible. So, Google AI is making it easier for everyone to learn ML by providing a huge range of free, in-depth educational content," Zuri Kemp, Programme Manager for Google's machine learning education, said in a statement."This is for everyone -- from deep ML experts looking for advanced developer tutorials and materials, to curious people who are ready to try to learn what ML is in the first place," Kemp added. The course features videos from ML experts at Google, interactive visualisations illustrating ML concepts, coding exercises using cutting-edge TensorFlow APIs and a focus that teaches how practitioners implement ML in the real world.Originally developed by Google's engineering education team, more than 18,000 Googlers have enrolled in MLCC so far.