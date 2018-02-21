Google to Now Support Tamil Language For Advertisements

To help advertisers and content creators reach out to Internet users in Tamil, Google India on Wednesday introduced Tamil language support for its advertising products Google "AdWords" and Google "AdSense". With this, Google has now scaled support for three languages -- Hindi, Bengali and Tamil."Majority of India's Internet users are not fluent in English and we have been very focused on enabling Indian language support across our key products to make the Internet more useful for everyone," Shalini Girish, Director, Google Marketing Solutions, Google India, said in a statement. "With the launch of Tamil support in our advertising products, we are enabling both the content creators and advertisers to connect with the Indian language users in their languages," Girish added.The support for the Tamil language will also let content creators (who have websites and blogs in Tamil) to sign up for Google "Adsense" and run ads on their content and attract advertisers from across the globe."We saw a huge acceleration in Hindi content creation when we launched support for Hindi language and we hope that the addition of new languages will provide the necessary boost to content creation in local languages and grow digital advertising," Girish added.India has 234 million Indian language users who are online as compared to 175 million English web users. According to the search engine giant, another 300 million Indian language users will come online in the next four years.