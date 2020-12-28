Google To Put Under-Display Front Camera on a Future Pixel Phone? Patent Shows Seamless Display

Smartphone makers have been trying to get rid of any hinderances on the display over the past few years. And in order to achieve a seamless front display, companies have adopted techniques like pop-up front camera, flip-cameras, and many other techniques that go as far as trying to put a camera under the display of the smartphone. While none of the previous efforts to put an under-display front camera on a smartphone have exactly been successful, manufacturers are still trying to master the technology. Google comes as the latest one reported to be trying to put an under-display front camera on one of its future Pixel smartphones.

A recently-found patent from Google shows a seamless smartphone front panel where the front camera is not visible. The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple, does not detail as to how the seamless display is achieved but presumably says that the camera will be placed underneath the display. Now, while Google exploring the idea does not necessarily mean that we will see it on the very next Pixel smartphone, but it does give fuel to the possibility. Chinese smartphone brand ZTE already has a smartphone in the market with an under-display front camera, the ZTE Axon 20 (not sold in India). Given that the technology is already present on a commercially available smartphone, it doesn't sound completely impossible that Google's take on the tech may just be ready in time for the Google Pixel 6.

Apart from the front panel, the Google patent images show a familiar Pixel 5-like design on the purported Pixel phone. There is a square-shaped camera module on the back, with buttons on the right edge. There isn't any information about Google's next Pixel smartphone yet.