Google Translate Will Soon Let You Transcribe in Real-Time

Google had recently revealed that its Translate app would soon gain the ability of transcription in the future. This means that it would be able to transcribe long lectures while translating it into another language in real-time. According to reports, Google gave a demonstration of the technology among other artificial intelligence demonstrations at its San Francisco office on Tuesday. The tech giant further added that the app will initially work with live audio captured through a smartphone microphone, but not with audio files. But one can always play recorded audio through a speaker.

Transcribe mode will help users to attend lectures in other languages or watch foreign movies without subtitles and listen to what is being said in another language. The feature will require an internet connection as the translation will take place on Google's servers and not on respective devices. The report added that the app is constantly evolving and is learning to add punctuation, nail different accents and dialects and so on.

The Transcribe mode is expected to roll out in the coming months, but Google said that it didn't have a set timeline yet. A spokesperson also said that the US-based tech giant will initially roll out the transcription mode for Android devices.

