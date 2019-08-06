Google Trips is Shutting Down, Company Suggests Using Search and Maps
Support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019. However notes, saved places and reservations will still be available in the ‘Search’ tab if a user signs in to their Google account.
Support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019. However notes, saved places and reservations will still be available in the ‘Search’ tab if a user signs in to their Google account.
Google has shut down yet another mobile app. The US-based tech giant has decided to pull the plug from its Trips travel app on mobile on Monday. The company has also mentioned about the move in a statement, mentioning that support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019, making users unable to use the app any further. However, information like notes, saved places and reservations will still be available in the ‘Search’ tab if a user signs in to their Google account.
As mentioned in the statement by Google, users will soon be able to add or edit notes at the bottom of upcoming and past trips. In addition, you’ll also be able to find Trip Reservations on Google Maps, which will also be available offline. The reservations will be organized by the trip, as they were on Google Trips.
To find city attractions, events and popular places, users can either swipe up on the ‘Explore’ tab or search for a destination on Google Maps. You can also look for your saved places and if you wish to find top attractions, popular experiences, dishes, neighbourhoods, and more, you can start planning your trip in the Search app. Users will have to go to google.com/travel and navigate to the ‘Explore’ tab. While Google has provided an alternative for most of the features available in Trips app, the move might be unfortunate for those who like to keep all their vacation info in one place.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The Best Affordable Flagship On The Market
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot
- India Announce Preliminary Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Kartik Aaryan Drops off Sara Ali Khan at Lucknow Airport, Watch Video
- Not 'Guardian of the Galaxy': Raccoon Gets Stuck in Grate, Rescue Takes Over 2 Hours