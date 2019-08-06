Google Trips is Shutting Down, Company Suggests Using Search and Maps

Google has shut down yet another mobile app. The US-based tech giant has decided to pull the plug from its Trips travel app on mobile on Monday. The company has also mentioned about the move in a statement, mentioning that support for the Google Trips app will end on August 5, 2019, making users unable to use the app any further. However, information like notes, saved places and reservations will still be available in the ‘Search’ tab if a user signs in to their Google account.

As mentioned in the statement by Google, users will soon be able to add or edit notes at the bottom of upcoming and past trips. In addition, you’ll also be able to find Trip Reservations on Google Maps, which will also be available offline. The reservations will be organized by the trip, as they were on Google Trips.

To find city attractions, events and popular places, users can either swipe up on the ‘Explore’ tab or search for a destination on Google Maps. You can also look for your saved places and if you wish to find top attractions, popular experiences, dishes, neighbourhoods, and more, you can start planning your trip in the Search app. Users will have to go to google.com/travel and navigate to the ‘Explore’ tab. While Google has provided an alternative for most of the features available in Trips app, the move might be unfortunate for those who like to keep all their vacation info in one place.

