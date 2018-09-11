Google Turns 20: The Garage Where it All Began

September 2018 sees Google celebrate its 20th anniversary. To mark the milestone, we look back at the early days of one of tech's biggest success stories with a selection of pictures from the firm's beginnings.Like many an American start-up story, the history of Google begins in a humble garage. When Larry Page and Sergey Brin launched their company in September 1998, they set up office in the garage of Susan Wojcicki's house in Menlo Park, California. They stayed there until the firm moved to Mountain View one year later. Susan Wojcicki is now the CEO of YouTube."Google Inc. was incorporated on September 4, but for more than a decade we've celebrated our birthday on September 27, with an annual Doodle, of course," the company said in an earlier blog post.Under the leadership of Sundar Pichai and riding on the Search engine and YouTube growth, Google's revenue jumped 26 percent to $23.3 billion in the second quarter in 2018.