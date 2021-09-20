While Google was incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company has long been celebrating September 23 as its birthday. In recent years, the birthday celebrations have been marked with special offers for customers and this year is no different. While there’s still or no information about Google’s plans for its 23rd birthday, the company seems to be planning a special offer on Pixel 6 for in-store shopping to mark its 23rd Birthday.

The Google online store in Australia, as first found by 9to5Google, has already put up a “We’ve got surprises for you!" message on its homepage asking customers to join them for the celebration on September 25. The banner informs users about a 24-hour long sale that will start on September 27. While regular discounts will be part of this offer, what has attracted everyone’s attention is the “Buy & subscribe to get an offer on the upcoming Pixel 6" message for the customers. The term and conditions page on the bottom of the homepage informs that only those who make purchases between September 25 to 27, 2021 will be eligible for this offer.

The exact offer on the Pixel 6 smartphones is not known yet. The website lists the logistics involved in receiving a promotional code. The special promotional code will be sent directly to the user’s email ID that was used in placing the order on the Google Australia store by November 30. The promotional code will be eligible for redemption till December 31.

This promotional offer could either be a discount on the Google Pixel 6 or free accessories for the smartphone. While the Google Store UK also features the reference of the birthday sale, the Australia unit is currently the only site to mention how buying products from Google Store will make you eligible for deals related to Pixel 6.

It is not known if this offer will extend to other regions. In the past, US and Canada have been excluded from such offers.

