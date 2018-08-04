English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Unblocks Rehab Centre Ads After Year-Long Ban
The ban was put in place to crack down on shady providers cashing in on vulnerable patients.
Google Unblocks Rehab Centre Ads After Year-Long Ban (Image: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)
Loading...
Google has allowed advertisements with addiction-related keywords and phrases to run on its platform US after nearly a year-long ban. The ban was put in place to crack down on shady providers cashing in on vulnerable patients. "A small group of providers vetted by a third party have been approved by the company to appear in results for searches like 'help quitting pills' or 'meth addiction'," TechCrunch reported late on Friday.
The ban on these advertisement was rolled out in phases in September 2017 and gradually went global in January this year. The search engine giant had pledged to keep the ban in place until it could find a way to reintroduce the ads safely and ethically. "It was provoked by a series of reports showing that people looking for help were being essentially traded like commodities and sent to incredibly expensive 'addiction centres' that often provided little recovery help at all," the report added.
The tech giant partnered with a Portland-based company named LegitScript that specialises in verifying medicine-related businesses online. It also decided to run rehab centre ads that were verified by LegitScript against addiction-related queries.
Also Watch
The ban on these advertisement was rolled out in phases in September 2017 and gradually went global in January this year. The search engine giant had pledged to keep the ban in place until it could find a way to reintroduce the ads safely and ethically. "It was provoked by a series of reports showing that people looking for help were being essentially traded like commodities and sent to incredibly expensive 'addiction centres' that often provided little recovery help at all," the report added.
The tech giant partnered with a Portland-based company named LegitScript that specialises in verifying medicine-related businesses online. It also decided to run rehab centre ads that were verified by LegitScript against addiction-related queries.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limousine by Inkas Armoured Vehicles is Priced at Rs 8 Crore
- We Asked Delhi Folks How They Would React if Someone in Their Family Comes Out as Homosexual
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...