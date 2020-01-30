Google Unveils Android Support on Twitter Through #AndroidHelp
Users no longer have to send a direct message to Google on Twitter to seek help regarding their Android phones.
Image for Representation
Google has announced that it has started offering support to Android device users directly on Twitter. Users just need to send a tweet with the hashtag #AndroidHelp. The company has said that it will use its Android Twitter account to provide quick support for its users. Earlier, people had to send direct messages to the Twitter handle for support.
“Have questions related to your #Android? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp,” Android tweeted from its official Twitter account. Apart from the help suggestion, the tweet doesn’t mention any other details.
Have questions related to your #Android 📱? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp.— Android (@Android) January 27, 2020
Ever since Google tweeted about the new support system, users have been asking questions about updates related to several devices and some have registered complaints concerning their Android phones. One user asked if the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will come with Android 10. To the query, the official Android handle replied that each manufacturer of phone has its “own release schedule” and suggested the user to seek help from the manufacturer itself. Another user sought support after facing trouble on the Android Messages chat service.
#AndroidHelp In Android Messages the Chat service disconnects ALL THE TIME! It is getting to the point where I wonder why I am even trying to use the feature. Am I doing it wrong or could it be a configuration issue?— Tony Fleming (@mtony75) January 28, 2020
