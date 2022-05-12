Google Unveils Artificial Intelligence Tool for Real-World Searches

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday laid out plans to bridge the real world and its digital universe of search, Maps and other services using new advances in artificial intelligence. At its annual Google I/O developer conference, the company previewed a feature that would let users take video of shelves of wine bottles at a store and ask its system to automatically identify options from Black-owned wineries.

“This is like having a supercharged Ctrl+F for the world around you," said Prabhakar Raghavan, a Google senior vice president, referring to the keyboard shortcut for finding something in a document. “You can search your whole world, asking questions any way and anywhere."

In the future, you'll be able to pan your camera, ask a question and see relevant information overlaid in the context of the world around you. It's like a supercharged CTRL+F for the real world. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/EeSse3Dmtf— Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Later this year, Maps will launch an immersive view for some big cities that fuses Street View and aerial images “to create a rich, digital model of the world," Google said.

