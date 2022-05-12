CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#SriLanka#Coronavirus
Home » News » Tech » Google Unveils Artificial Intelligence Tool for Real-World Searches
1-MIN READ

Google Unveils Artificial Intelligence Tool for Real-World Searches

Google previewed a feature that would let users take video of shelves of wine bottles at a store and ask its system to automatically identify options from Black-owned wineries.

Google previewed a feature that would let users take video of shelves of wine bottles at a store and ask its system to automatically identify options from Black-owned wineries.

Google says the new AI feature is like "having a supercharged Ctrl+F for the world around you".

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday laid out plans to bridge the real world and its digital universe of search, Maps and other services using new advances in artificial intelligence. At its annual Google I/O developer conference, the company previewed a feature that would let users take video of shelves of wine bottles at a store and ask its system to automatically identify options from Black-owned wineries.

“This is like having a supercharged Ctrl+F for the world around you," said Prabhakar Raghavan, a Google senior vice president, referring to the keyboard shortcut for finding something in a document. “You can search your whole world, asking questions any way and anywhere."

Later this year, Maps will launch an immersive view for some big cities that fuses Street View and aerial images “to create a rich, digital model of the world," Google said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 12, 2022, 14:02 IST