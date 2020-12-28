Google Urges Chromium Developers to Stop Using the Antiquated Windows 7 OS

Microsoft at the beginning of 2020 announced its plans to pull the plug on the Windows 7 operating system. It essentially meant that the software giant would stop providing free technical support and security patches to fix its vulnerabilities. Similarly, Google had announced that it would provide updates for Google Chrome browser on Windows 7 for another 18 months. But after eleven months that announcement, Google is now urging Chromium developers to stop using Windows 7 as both Microsoft and Chromium community do not support the decade-old operating system anymore. It's worth noting that this announcement is aimed at developers only and Chromium-powered browsers will continue to work on Windows 7, as previously confirmed by Google.

In a post on Chromium Gerrit site, Google Engineer Bruce Dawson indicated that the Windows 7 no longer works for building Chromium and Windows 10 is now a requirement. "I don't remember a decision to require Windows 10, but it seems inevitable that it will happen at some point, and maybe that time as now. There have been a few Windows 7 breaks lately and it eventually gets expensive to keep fixing them," the Google engineer explained. As mentioned, the browser would still run on systems with Windows 7, but they are likely to crash or be more vulnerable to exploits.

"Chromium and its derivatives still run on Windows 7. This only affects

developers," Dawson further said.

Microsoft officially stopped providing security updates for Windows from January 14 onwards. Like any other tech company, Microsoft phased out Windows that was launched in 2009, to pursue users to shift to the Windows 10 OS. Similarly, the Windows 8 OS, which came out in 2012, will have free support end in 2023. Meanwhile, Microsoft officially concluded its free Windows 10 upgrade programme in 2016, but users (especially those with Windows 7) can get a free copy of Windows 10 for a limited period. Users can access the latest OS by heading to Windows 10 download page and click on Download tool now.