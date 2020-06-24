Google Wants To Help You Find Good Shows And Movies To Watch On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar & More

We are undoubtedly spending more time at home and therefore the ever-critical requirement of finding good TV shows and movies to watch. To keep oneself entertained, to keep oneself sane and to pass the time in the hope for a happier future. And Google wants to play its role in helping you find the right content to watch. Starting today, Google is rolling out an update for Search that will offer an organized set of suggestions from streaming partners including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Google Play Movies and YouTube. You will have the option of editing the streaming apps to make the search results more relevant for you.

Google says that when anyone searches for “Bollywood movies of 2019”, “good shows to watch” or “what to watch”, there will be curations according to genre (comedy, action, drama, mystery etc.), type of content (shows and movies) and also better segregation according to the streaming platform you prefer or have subscribed to. “After searching “what to watch,” simply tap ‘Watchlist’ in the preview window for any show or film to add it to the viewing list. Users can navigate between their recommendations and the ‘Watchlist’ tab, so they won’t lose track of what’s already been saved,” says Google, in an official statement. Right now TV shows and movies in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and English will be listed, but Google plans to add more language and service providers in the coming weeks. This is the first iteration of Google Search attempting to be your companion in finding good content to watch, and there will be further improvements and updates in the future.

