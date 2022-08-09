Google Was Down For Thousands of Users, Services Back Up And Running Now

Google search and other services faced a massive outage in the late hours of Monday. Outage tracker Downdetector showed thousands of users across the world facing issues with Google Search and other services like YouTube, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, and more. Now, the services seem to be getting back to working normally.

According to Google’s own app status dashboard, there seems to be no reflection of an outage. According to Downdetector as well, the outage reports have gone down in the early hours of Tuesday, August 9. According to our test, all Google services like search, YouTube, Google Maps, Drive, Google Photos, and more were working fine at the time of writing this article.

Earlier, Downdetector had said that there were more than 40,000 instances of people reporting outage with Google’s search engine. Users also took to Twitter to report outages with Google’s services. Most users encountered a 500 error, which indicates a server problem.

WATCH VIDEO: Google Down! Google Search is not working for some users

Google also acknowledged the issue and said that this has happened due to a “software update issue” and the services are now up and running. “We’re aware of a software update issue that briefly affected availability of Google Search and Maps, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We worked to quickly address the issue and our services are now back online,” Google said in a statement.

