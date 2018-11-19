English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer
Google's new H update for its wearable operating system, Wear OS, will make your smartwatch perform more efficiently for longer periods of time, the company claims.
Google Wear OS Update to Make Smartwatches Live Longer (image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
On a Wear OS Google Help forum, a Google employee pinned a post announcing the launch of the H update of the wearable software. The message outlined an update to the battery saver mode, improved off body efficiency, a smart app resume for all applications, and a new, simpler power off method.
Once the battery falls below 10%, your watch will automatically go into Battery Saver mode. Rather than displaying all the information that the face usually does, you will only see the time in order to extend watch battery life.
To further conserve your device's battery, it will go into a deep sleep mode when it detects 30 minutes of inactivity -- basically, half an hour after you take it off. If you would rather just turn the device off, though, you can do so in just two steps now: hold the power button until the display shows the option to ‘power off,' which you can then tap to shut down the watch. No more scrolling through the system settings just to power down.
Finally, Wear OS offers Smart App Resume for all applications, so you can continue where you left off when you reopen the application. The update will be rolling out to users over the next couple months depending on the device manufacturer.
Once the battery falls below 10%, your watch will automatically go into Battery Saver mode. Rather than displaying all the information that the face usually does, you will only see the time in order to extend watch battery life.
To further conserve your device's battery, it will go into a deep sleep mode when it detects 30 minutes of inactivity -- basically, half an hour after you take it off. If you would rather just turn the device off, though, you can do so in just two steps now: hold the power button until the display shows the option to ‘power off,' which you can then tap to shut down the watch. No more scrolling through the system settings just to power down.
Finally, Wear OS offers Smart App Resume for all applications, so you can continue where you left off when you reopen the application. The update will be rolling out to users over the next couple months depending on the device manufacturer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
OnePlus 6T Review: An Android Flagship, Redefined
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- Lux Golden Rose Award: Kareena-Alia’s Chic Gowns to Shah Rukh-Varun’s Charm
- Apple Cuts Production Orders For All Three New iPhone Models: Report
- Wrong to Expect Dhoni to Play Like a 20-year-old: Kapil Dev
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...