Google Will End Support for Google Keep Chrome App by February 2021

Google will shut down the Chrome app for Google Keep notes app by February 2021, the company announced in a note on its support page. The Chrome app for Keep is already warning users that the app will be moving to the browser soon. Google will also end access to Keep on the Chrome OS lock screen. This comes as part of Google's effort to shut down Google Chrome Apps completely. Google had recently given a timeline for shutting down Google Chrome apps, which will be completed by June 2021.

The Mountain Biew-based giant is also ending Google Keep's offline access on the computer. Users who are used to opening Keep with just one single click can bookmark the Google Keep web version on Chrome. For doing so, users need to click the 'start' icon on the right side of the address bar, and name the bookmark accordingly. Google is encouraging Keep users to use the web version instead, Existing users that have Chrome 86 or newer can complete the migration process to Google Keep on the browser easily.

The Keep Chrome desktop shortcut will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, which will allow users to launch Google Keep directly by clicking on the desktop shortcut.

Google also recently changed the Google Keep logo as part of its new Google Workspace rebrading. The new logo takes a similar bulb logo. This time around however, there is a filled-in version of a lightbulb. The new icon is already showing for Google Keep web users. The new logo has not been rolled out for the mobile app yet.