Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google will Halt Making Transcripts of Speech Data in EU, For Now

Johannes Caspar, commissioner for data protection in Hamburg, Germany has stated receipt of reassurance from Google in light of heightened privacy concerns.

Associated Press

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google will Halt Making Transcripts of Speech Data in EU, For Now
A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, US. (Image: Reuters/Dave Paresh)
Loading...

A German data-protection official says Google has given reassurances that it won’t make transcripts of speech data picked up by its artificial-intelligence system in the European Union for at least the next three months.

Johannes Caspar, who as Hamburg’s commissioner for data protection acts as Germany’s lead regulator of Google on privacy issues, said Thursday his authority received the assurance after opening proceedings against Google. He said EU data protection law allows national authorities to take action for a maximum of three months.

Google acknowledged last month its contractors are able to listen to recordings of what people tell Google Assistant after some Dutch-language recordings were leaked. Caspar urged other authorities to consider action against artificial-intelligence systems from rivals such as Apple and Amazon.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram