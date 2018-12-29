Google Will Launch The Pixel 3 And 3 XL

While we've been receiving Pixel 3 Lite leaks from Russian blogs Wylsa and Rozetked since November, the authenticity of these reports remained unconfirmed. Google has released any official ur unofficial indication that such a variant would be coming out. Yesterday, however, Android Police got the inside scoop we've been waiting for.The website's source stated that the Pixel 3 Lite iterations will arrive in early spring 2019 on Verizon, though we don't yet know the exact date. According to the blog leaks outlining the specifications of the alleged prototypes (both of which sport a "C" in place of the trademark "G" of the Google logo), the smaller model will have a 5.5-inch screen and the larger a 6-inch screen.The processor will still be a Qualcomm-branded one, but it will be downgraded to either the Snapdragon 670 or 710. Both blogs state that each phone will come with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a headphone jack (unlike the flagship), a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.With cheaper competitors like OnePlus expanding in the US, the price of the Lite models is sure to be significantly lower than the flagship phones, priced at $800 and $900.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.