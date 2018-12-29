English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Will Launch The Pixel 3 And 3 XL "Lite" Spring 2019
ccording to website Android Police, who spoke with "a source familiar with the company's plans," Google will be launching 'Lite' versions of its newest flagship on Verizon in spring 2019.
While we've been receiving Pixel 3 Lite leaks from Russian blogs Wylsa and Rozetked since November, the authenticity of these reports remained unconfirmed. Google has released any official ur unofficial indication that such a variant would be coming out. Yesterday, however, Android Police got the inside scoop we've been waiting for.
The website's source stated that the Pixel 3 Lite iterations will arrive in early spring 2019 on Verizon, though we don't yet know the exact date. According to the blog leaks outlining the specifications of the alleged prototypes (both of which sport a "C" in place of the trademark "G" of the Google logo), the smaller model will have a 5.5-inch screen and the larger a 6-inch screen.
The processor will still be a Qualcomm-branded one, but it will be downgraded to either the Snapdragon 670 or 710. Both blogs state that each phone will come with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a headphone jack (unlike the flagship), a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.
With cheaper competitors like OnePlus expanding in the US, the price of the Lite models is sure to be significantly lower than the flagship phones, priced at $800 and $900.
