English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
If the notch on your new Pixel 3 is starting to bug you, fear not. On Tuesday, Made by Google announced via Twitter that they've "added an option to hide the display cutout (the notch)."
Google Says There's a Feature to Hide The Notch on The Pixel 3
Loading...
Perhaps the biggest complaint about the new Google Pixel phones is their massive and unaesthetic notch, despite the notch-display ratio being smaller than top competitors. Now, it can be hidden. If the notch on your new Pixel 3 is starting to bug you, fear not. On Tuesday, Made by Google announced via Twitter that they've "added an option to hide the display cutout (the notch)."
Unfortunately, you have to dig through the developer options. Fortunately, AndroidCentral walks you through the process. Stephen Hall, Managing Editor of 9to5Google managed the display alteration:
This modification puts a black bar that's the same height as the notch across the who top edge of the display. It doesn't particularly "hide" the notch, but rather disguises it while reducing the size of usable display.
Because of the volume of complaints accompanied by issues activating the feature, we can expect to see an update easing the activation process. In the meantime, apps exist like Nacho Notch that can camouflage that notch on any device in the same fashion.
This particular notch came as a surprise, though, especially considering the evolution of notches across the most recently released phones. Essential's PH-1 phone may have the best notch out there because it's so tiny followed by the Huawei P20 line.
Can we do this in pixel xl3? pic.twitter.com/CcsGe3t6Es— Malteezer (@mo7ammad_uj) October 9, 2018
Unfortunately, you have to dig through the developer options. Fortunately, AndroidCentral walks you through the process. Stephen Hall, Managing Editor of 9to5Google managed the display alteration:
Notch on, notch off. Current Android P developer option, which isn't new. Not sure yet if the option Google has confirmed is this, or some kind of user-facing setting that will put time/date/notifs up there. pic.twitter.com/4cpebmUoYq— Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) October 10, 2018
This modification puts a black bar that's the same height as the notch across the who top edge of the display. It doesn't particularly "hide" the notch, but rather disguises it while reducing the size of usable display.
Because of the volume of complaints accompanied by issues activating the feature, we can expect to see an update easing the activation process. In the meantime, apps exist like Nacho Notch that can camouflage that notch on any device in the same fashion.
This particular notch came as a surprise, though, especially considering the evolution of notches across the most recently released phones. Essential's PH-1 phone may have the best notch out there because it's so tiny followed by the Huawei P20 line.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's Dreamy Wedding
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Koffee With Karan 6: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Talk About Ranbir Kapoor, Marriage and More
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...