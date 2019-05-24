English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Will Let You Order Food Through Search Without Any Delivery Apps
If the restaurant supports it, the ordering selections would be made entirely through Google's interface and Google Pay.
Saving people the trouble of having to download an additional app, Google is now letting users order food directly via Search, Maps, or Assistant using its partnerships with delivery companies.
Google has added a new "Order Online" button on Search and Maps which would appear when users would search for a supported restaurant, The Verge reported on Thursday.
Users can pick between pickup and delivery and select which service they want to order their food through.
Users can ask Google Assistant to repeat a previous order as well.
However, it remains unclear whether or not the feature would work on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers or smart displays.
The new functionality supports five different delivery services at launch - DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow - and Google plans to add support for Zuppler and others in the future, the report added.
Recently, the search-engine giant revamped the Search interface for mobile with a new design that would help mobile users better understand which information is coming from where and what are they looking for.
