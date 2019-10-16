Google Will No Longer Offer Free Storage For Photos on the Pixel 4

When the Google Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 were launched with a base storage capacity of 32GB and 64GB for the other two, respectively, the company had justified the decisions by saying it was offering free, unlimited full-resolution Google Photos storage with the devices. However, it seems that the company has had a change of heart. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL still comes with 64GB of internal storage (base model), but they will no longer include free, unlimited full-resolution Google Photos storage.

Considering the fact that Pixel 4 is priced at $799, and the XL version at $899, these aren’t cheap phones and the free storage was thus a huge selling point. Now, when a user will upload an image to Google Photos it will be counted towards the 15GB Google Drive storage that is provided with all Google accounts.

Google has tried to compensate the move by offering a three-month trial of Google one with 100GB of storage capacity with the Pixel 4. But, once the offer expires, users will be bound to pay $2 every month to continue with the plan. Furthermore, users might be charged extra once the 100 GB storage is exhausted. On the other hand, Google Pixel 3 owners will be able to continue uploading full-resolution photos and video to Google Photos until January 31, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.